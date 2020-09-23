Yes, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ deserved all of those Emmys, and you can finally watch the final season on Netflix Oct. 7

On Sunday evening’s socially distanced Emmy Awards, the Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” made TV history by sweeping all of the major comedy awards it was nominated for, including all of the acting categories.

While fans of the show were tickled to see the cast and creators finally get the recognition they deserve after the final season ended earlier this year, people who may not have taken a trip to “Schitt’s Creek” may have been scratching their heads at home over the idea that one show could win that many awards.

Is it seriously that funny? Did they really deserve all the accolades?

And the answer to that is simply, yes. They sure did.

The show debuted on Pop TV in 2015 to little fanfare, but thanks to word of mouth and Netflix having the show for Americans to stream, it has now grown into a modern TV classic, thanks to incredible writing and a hilarious cast, anchored by comedy legends Eugene Levy (who co-created and co-stars in the show with his son, Dan Levy) and Catherine O’Hara.

“Schitt’s Creek” follows the rich Rose family, which is forced to move into a motel in the small town of Schitt’s Creek after they lose all of their money. The only thing they have is each other and their designer clothes. It’s a fish out of water-type scenario, but as the Rose family begins to assimilate to the quirky town, viewers begin to fall in love with the quirky Roses.

Since the final season wrapped up in April, fans of the show who do not live in Canada or do not have the Pop TV channel have been dying to watch the sixth and last season, and luckily for them, Netflix announced the full sixth season will drop on the streaming service Oct. 7.

The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020

In addition to Netflix, Comedy Central will begin airing the entire series starting Oct. 2, so if you’ve never dipped your toes into the world of the Rose family, but all of this awards show buzz now has you wanting to, there are plenty of options.

In reality, the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” should have been getting recognized by the Emmys for years now, but it was only until 2019 that the show and actors got recognized for their work.

Did the Emmys feel like they had to make up for lost time? Maybe so. But there is no better way to go out on your last season of TV than by making history, right?