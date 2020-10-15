Stevie Nicks joined TikTok so she could lace up her skates, sing ‘Dreams’ and drink some Ocean Spray

You know who is having the best week ever? Nathan Apodaca.

You might know him as TikTok star Doggface, who now famously posted the viral TikTok of him longboarding down the street listening to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” while sipping out of a bottle of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry drink.

Because of the TikTok, “Dreams” is up in the charts, Apodaca is releasing a Halloween costume based off the video, and Stevie Nicks has joined TikTok to upload her own version of the “Dreams” video.

As many of us know, Nicks is a member of Fleetwood Mac and wrote and sings “Dreams.”

It’s a song she wrote when she was breaking up with fellow Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham. It was on the band’s 1977 record-breaking album “Rumours.”

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood already took on the “Dreams” challenge last week, so it’s no surprise that Nicks was going to pay tribute to her song.

She officially joined TikTok and posted homage to Apodaca’s video -- and it’s great.

In it, you can see Nicks lacing up her vintage roller skates (clearly, she wasn’t about to longboard) while she sings the lyrics to her song. For any Nicks fan, it’s incredible to just hear a snippet of her singing “live.”

Oh, and don’t forget about the bottle of Ocean Spray. Nicks made sure that was in her very first TikTok, too.

In a year with devastating and ridiculous news, this is one of the few good things to happen in 2020. You can see Nicks' video below.