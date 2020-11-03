Celebrities who’ve been vocal about their support for Trump or Biden this election season

Some people think that celebrities should stay out of politics, but that hasn’t stopped these famous people from throwing their support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or current President Donald Trump.

Would a celebrity endorsement change your mind on who you’re voting for?

Do you think they should stay out of it, or use their platforms to promote this civic duty (of voting, of course).

Celebs supporting Trump:

Kirstie Alley

The outspoken actress tweeted a couple weeks ago that she was supporting the incumbent president in the upcoming election.

Dems have spent 4 years RESISTING,making false accusations & trying to impeach instead of doing what they are paid good money to do;govern & CREATE positive change. Trump works round the clock,acts swiftly & decisively which usually results for the better. It’s why I vote for him — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 27, 2020

Kid Rock

This one is pretty obvious. The rocker has been a longtime Trump supporter, and was just a guest at the last presidential debate. He also goes golfing with the president.

Jon Voight

The actor has supported Trump throughout the years, and recently posted a video on Twitter saying “our land is in danger with left liberal thinkers.”

Scott Baio

The actor is always tweeting his support for the president, and was one of the first celebrities to show support for him.

Roseanne Barr

Barr was fired from the reboot of “Roseanne” after she made racist comments about a former Obama staff member, Valerie Jarrett.

Stacey Dash

The “Clueless” actress has been on Fox News before, and has “#MAGA” and “#WomenForTrump” in her Twitter bio.

Celebrities supporting Biden:

Taylor Swift

After staying silent about who she was voting for in the 2016 election, Swift has made it very known that she is supporting Biden in this year’s race. She even make cookies to show her support.

The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he normally avoids saying who he is going to support during an election year, but he felt compelled to endorse Biden this year in a video with the candidate and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

Cher

The legendary singer has never shied away from politics, and this election cycle is no different. She was an early supporter of Biden during the primaries, and she uses her Twitter to encourage her followers to vote.

Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS — Cher (@cher) October 22, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress and Biden have something in common: they were both vice president. Granted, Louis-Dreyfus only played the “Veep” on TV, but it’s still a bond they share. Louis-Dreyfus hosted a night of this summer’s DNC, and has spoken candidly about Biden reaching out to her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago.

Chris Evans

Captain America himself has been working around the clock, it seems, to get people motivated to get out the vote this election.

He has critiqued the current administration on Twitter and thrown his support behind Biden.

Don’t be afraid of Covid?!



You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!



Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care



This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

Jennifer Aniston

The “Friends” star is someone you’d think wouldn’t dip her toe in politics, but a recent Instagram post made it clear she was voting for Biden. She also encouraged her followers to vote early.