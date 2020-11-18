89X radio station making major change to format: ‘Very new, very different sound'

WINDSOR, Ontario – After 30 years on the airwaves, the 89X new rock alternative radio station announced it will make a major format change this week.

There will be a “very new and very different sound” on FM channel 88.7 out of Windsor, Ontario, starting Thursday (Nov. 19).

Dedicated listeners probably won’t like the change, according to the announcement.

“Thirty years is a long time, though, and it’s time for a change,” the announcement says. “Soon there will be a very new and VERY different sound on 88.7FM and to be honest if you’re a New Rock fan you’re probably not going to like it.”

While details about the new format haven’t been disclosed, listeners can find out more at noon Thursday, according to iHeartRadio.

Here’s the full announcement:

"From the Cutting Edge to New Rock 89X, it’s been one hell of a ride over the past thirty years. If you’ve ever listened, called the X-Lines for a request, won a contest, or partied with us at a Birthday Bash – THANK YOU. 89X was a unique station and we have some great memories.

“When you’re looking for your New Rock fix you can always check out Rock Nation on the iHeartRadio Canada app, and if you want to find out what’s next for 88.7FM, listen Thursday, November 19th at noon.”