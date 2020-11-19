Former 89X rock alternative radio station announces new format: ‘Pure Country 89’

WINDSOR, Ontario – One day after announcing it would be unveiling a completely new format, the former 89X new rock alternative radio station announced it is now, “Pure Country 89.”

“This is 88.7 CIMX Windsor, or, as it’s about to be known, ‘Pure Country 89,’” the station announced at 12:01 p.m. Thursday.

The station will have access to the biggest country music stars and music, according to the announcement.

“Pure Country is here, Windsor,” the station announced.

It’s kicking off this new era by giving away $10,000 cash and playing 10,000 songs in a row.

The first song of the “Pure Country 89″ era was “Cruise” by Florida-Georgia Line.

89X changes after 30 years

The radio station announced the major format change on Wednesday, without giving any details.

Dedicated listeners were warned they probably wouldn’t like the change, according to the announcement.

“Thirty years is a long time, though, and it’s time for a change,” the announcement said. “Soon there will be a very new and VERY different sound on 88.7FM and to be honest if you’re a New Rock fan you’re probably not going to like it.”

Here is the full announcement:

"From the Cutting Edge to New Rock 89X, it’s been one hell of a ride over the past thirty years. If you’ve ever listened, called the X-Lines for a request, won a contest, or partied with us at a Birthday Bash – THANK YOU. 89X was a unique station and we have some great memories.

"Thirty years is a long time though and it’s time for a change. Soon there will be a very new and VERY different sound on 88.7FM and to be honest if you’re a New Rock fan you’re probably not going to like it.

“When you’re looking for your New Rock fix you can always check out Rock Nation on the iHeartRadio Canada app, and if you want to find out what’s next for 88.7FM, listen Thursday, November 19th at noon.”