If the year 2020 was a musical, it would be long and jam-packed with huge performances and numbers.

“The Tonight Show” tried to bring all of this together in an 8-minute music titled “2020: The Musical.”

Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells recap the year 2020 through Broadway songs like “Defying Gravity” from Wicked, “Memory” from Cats and “My Shot” from Hamilton. And of course a bit of “The Book of Mormon.”

Watch it below: