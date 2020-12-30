Tom Wilson retiring after spending decades at the center of live Detroit entertainment, sports

DETROIT – The athletes and performers get the headlines, but there are a lot of people working behind the scenes to bring viewers the live sports and entertainment most enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most prominent has been Tom Wilson. It was announced that Wilson is retiring at the end of 2020. He’s been part of some big moments in Detroit.

His retirement is giving him some time to reflect on all that he helped achieve in Detroit sports over the course of four decades.

Tom Wilson joined the Pistons in 1978, in the marketing department. Eventually he became president and CEO. He spent 32 years working for former Detroit Pistons owner Bill Davidson. First, with the Pistons and most notably as president and CEO of Palace Sports and Entertainment. That association helped him collect nine championship rings.

He was a man of vision. He helped lead development of The Palace of Auburn Hills, which opened in 1988. In February 2010, Wilson was hired by Olympia Entertainment to help develop a new home for the Red Wings. That vision became reality when Little Caesars Arena opened for business in 2017.

