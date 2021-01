Wednesday’s Jeopardy! episode did not air on Local 4 at its 7:30 p.m. scheduled time due to continuous news reports on the riot in Washington D.C.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. Jan. 7, followed by the already scheduled Jan. 7 episode at 7:30 p.m.

The episode is one of the last to feature longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

