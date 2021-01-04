Alex Trebek’s final JEOPARDY! episodes air this week

“Jeopardy!” will air Alex Trebek’s final week of episodes at the beginning of January, starting today. The final episode with Trebek as the host will air Friday.

All five episodes were taped in late October, and at the time, nobody knew they would be his last, according to a release.

UPDATE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Jan. 6 episode to air at 7 p.m. Jan. 7

Friday’s episode will include a special tribute to the life and work of Trebek, who hosted the quiz show for more than 36 years.

Trebek died Nov. 8 after a long battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host the show for the next 18 months.

Now, “Jeopardy!” will look to begin a new era in its 37th season. Episodes will continue airing Monday, Jan. 11, with guest host Ken Jennings at the helm.

Catch these special episodes today through January 8th at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Click here to read more about Alex Trebek’s Final “Jeopardy!” episodes.