‘Celebration of Black Stories’: Here’s how you can watch the Obsidian Theatre Festival

DETROIT – You can attend the inaugural season of the Obsidian Theatre Festival from the comfort of your own home.

When the COVID pandemic led to live performances across the world being shut down, it wasn’t just the actors who were sidelined.

John Sloan, III, is the Producing Artistic Director of the Obsidian Theatre Festival. He was raised in Detroit and attended the University of Michigan. He said when live theater shut down it made him rethink theater.

The Obsidian Theatre Festival is available for anyone to watch the original productions. They were created in Detroit and meant to enlighten, entertain and offer work for the theater community. It’s produced with a partnership with Nicely Theatre Group, which is funding the project.