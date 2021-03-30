‘I want my climb to be about others’: Detroit native Mike Posner to climb Mount Everest for good cause

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Mike Posner performs on stage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 9, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

DETROIT – Detroit native Mike Posner is going to attempt to summit Mount Everest.

This is his second big project. Posner walked across America in 2019, a total of 2,851 miles. He started in New Jersey on April 15, 2019, and finished Oct. 18, 2019, in California. It took a total of six months and three days.

“After my dad died, I felt trapped under the weight of my own life,” Posner said. “So in 2019, I decided to walk across America. I wanted to find out who I was when I wasn’t Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mike Posner.”

His attempt to summit Mount Everest will begin in May.

“While my walk was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others. Before my dad died he was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years,” Posner said. “So I’ve chosen to dedicate my climb of Mount Everest to the Detroit Justice Center because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that will make my dad beam with joy.”

So far more than $11,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page for the climb.

