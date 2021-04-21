‘Jeopardy!’ guest host schedule -- who’s next?

Following the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek in November, the game show has gone on --- thanks to some well-known guest hosts.

“Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings was the first in a series of interim hosts to replace Trebek when the show resumed production at the end of 2020. A permanent replacement for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, has still not been announced.

In the meantime, we’ve enjoyed guest host appearances by TV producer Mike Richards, American journalist Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz from the “Dr. Oz Show” and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

And we’ll continue to see familiar faces over the next few months -- here’s the schedule of upcoming “Jeopardy!” guest hosts:

Anderson Cooper , a CNN host, will be the next “Jeopardy!” host from April 19-30 .

American journalist Bill Whitaker will take over from May 3-14 .

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant Buzzy Cohen -- who won nine games in 2016 and the 2017 Tournament of Champions -- will return to the set to host the game show from May 17-28 .

Neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik -- best known for her role on the “Big Bang Theory” -- will host from May 31-June 11 .

Savannah Guthrie , an NBC broadcast journalist, will step in to host the show from June 14-25 .

Neurosurgeon and medical correspondent for CNN Dr. Sanjay Gupta will host next. His air dates have not yet been announced.

You can see the full list of Jeopardy! guest hosts on the show’s website right here.

Who has been your favorite guest host so far? Who are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below!

More: ‘Jeopardy!’ shares moving tribute to Alex Trebek ahead of his final episode: ‘Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration.’