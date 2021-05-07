Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: 'I am not a loser'

FILE - Glenn Close, nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in "The Wife," poses at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2019. Close is releasing an album with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash on Friday. Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution, is an 11-track spoken word jazz album that tackles heavy topics like race, politics and identity. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Though Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars without any wins, the distinguished actor wants to make one thing clear: “I am not a loser."

Close has been nominated for best actress four times and she competed for her fourth best supporting actress honor at last month's Academy Awards. When “Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung won the prize, the Los Angeles Times published an article with the headline, “After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win." It prompted Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to tweet in Close's defense, “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville."

Ad

Close, 74, told The Associated Press said she didn't see the article or Paulson's tweet, but she quickly responded with: “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser."

“Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honored for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?," she said. “And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, ‘Who is the worst dressed?' And, you know, ‘Who made the worst speech?' Forget it. It’s not what it’s about."

Looking directly in the camera, she passionately ended with: “I say, (expletive) them!"

Close's illustrious and revered career includes wins at mostly ever major awards show. She is a three-time winner at the Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Awards. She's earned three Grammy nominations and competed at the Oscars with the films “The World According to Garp," “The Big Chill," “The Natural," “Fatal Attraction," “Dangerous Liaisons," “Albert Nobbs," “The Wife" and “Hillbilly Elegy."

Ad

The actor said a year after being homebound because of the pandemic, she really enjoyed seeing her peers at the socially distanced Academy Awards.

“It was wonderful. I mean, they were very strict," Close said. "We were tested up the wazoo as we had to be. But I’ll tell you what I loved about the Oscars ... you got to talk to people whose work you had seen and loved. I got to talk to the wonderful Korean woman who won in my category; got to meet Maria (Bakalova), who was also in my category, the wonderful young actress from Bulgaria.

Ad