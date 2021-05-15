Watch Buzzy Cohen talk about hosting ‘JEOPARDY!’

Starting next week, fan favorite, 2017 TOC champion, and JEOPARDY! All-Star Games captain Buzzy Cohen steps in to guest host the JEOPARDY! Tournament of Champions for two weeks, beginning May 17th through May 28th.

Watch the video above to see him talk about his experience guest hosting the show.

Catch two returning local competitors in the Tournament:

Ben Henri, a Teachers Tournament Champion from Grosse Pointe. (Thurs. 5/20)

Andy Wood, a 4-game winner originally from Ann Arbor. (Fri. 5/21)

Watch “JEOPARDY!” every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.