Detroit Youth Choir nominated for Stellar Award

Detroit Youth Choir arrives at "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on August 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

DETROIT – The Detroit Youth Choir has been nominated for a Stellar Award for its “Glory” project.

The choir succeeded in the public voting round for the award nomination, which ended April 1.

The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music Artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry.

The Stellar Awards ranks high in status as the only Gospel Music television awards program syndicated in over 140 markets nationwide.

