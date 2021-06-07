Monsta X now scheduled to perform at the Fox Theatre moved on Feb. 5, 2022

MONSTA X is set to appear in Detroit on Feb. 5, 2022.

Monsta X may finally have a show date in Detroit.

The K-pop stars moved their show at the Fox Theatre to Feb. 5, 2022. Pandemic willing, the band should be able to make good on a concert first scheduled for June 5, 2020 and then moved to May 21, 2021.

The Detroit stop is part of a worldwide tour for Monsta X, which has found global success after forming during a South Korean reality show. The band’s new English-language album, “One Of A Kind,” was released on June 1.

Tickets are on sale now.

