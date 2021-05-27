Partly Cloudy icon
64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Concerts in Detroit: Calendar of live shows in 2021 and 2022

Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Elton John and more major acts coming to area venues

Tags: 
Detroit Concerts
,
Detroit Concerts 2021
,
Detroit Concerts 2022
,
Harry Styles
,
Billie Eilish
,
Alicia Keys
,
Elton John
,
Justin Bieber
,
Billy Joel
,
Megadeth
,
Rob Zombie
,
Chris Stapleton
,
Eric Church
,
Weezer
Harry Styles will perform at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit on Sept. 20, 2021. Jenny Lewis is the opening act.
Harry Styles will perform at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit on Sept. 20, 2021. Jenny Lewis is the opening act.

Detroit – Live music is back in Metro Detroit. Below is a list of concerts scheduled at venues throughout Metro Detroit. The updated calendar now runs through the end of 2022 with more shows every day. Bookmark this page to track major shows, check out our Live Guide calendar of events for all local concerts.

Questions? Comment? Email: insider@wdiv.com

Metro Detroit venue: DTE Energy Theatre/Pine Knob | Little Caesars Arena | Comerica Park | Meadow Brook | Freedom Hill | Royal Oak Music Theatre | Fox Theatre | St. Andrew’s Hall | Fillmore | El Club | Crofoot | Majestic | Magic Stick | Magic Bag | Harpos |

2021-2022 Calendar of Metro Detroit concerts

May 2021

Umphrey’s McGee, May 28-29, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Detroit

Movement Detroit 2021, May 29-31, Hart Plaza, Detroit

Golf Clap, May 31, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

June 2021

PEEKABOO, June 5, The Croofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac

The Masked Singer National Tour, June 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit

Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chase Rice, June 12, Ford Wyoming Drive-In, Dearborn

Big Gigantic, June 12, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 18-19, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, June 24, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit

The War and Treaty, June 26, The Ark, Ann Arbor

July 2021

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, July 23, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Greyson Chance, July 24, Magic Stick, Detroit

Chicago, July 25, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

The Black Crowes, July 29, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018, in Nashville. (Getty Images)

August 2021

James Taylor and Jackson Browne, Aug. 1, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy, Aug. 4, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel, Aug. 6-7, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Jason Mraz, Aug. 8, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, The Interrupters, Aug. 10, Comerica Park, Detroit

Tanya Tucker, Walker County, Aug. 11, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, Tenille Arts, Aug. 13, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Ted Nugent, Aug. 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Average White Band, Aug. 14, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Deftones, Gojira, Poppy, Aug. 15, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Kings of Leon, Cold War Kids, Aug. 15, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, Aug. 18, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall, Aug. 21, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Maroon 5, Aug. 23, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

The Mountain Goats, Aug. 26, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Matchbox Twenty, Aug. 29, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Korn, Staind, Fire from the Gods, Aug. 31, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

September 2021

The Jonas Brothers at scheduled to perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 14, 2021.

Kiss, David Lee Roth, Sept. 1, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Najee, Sept. 1, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

John Legend, Sept. 2, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Loudon Wainwright III, Sept. 3, The Ark, Ann Arbor

Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby, Sept. 7, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

Bob Weir and Dead & Company, Sept. 10, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker, Sept. 11, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, Sept. 11, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Sad Summer Fest 2021, Sept. 11, All Time Low, The Maine, The Story So Far, Grayscale, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac

Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Liz Phair, Sept. 12, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan McGraw, Sept. 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

311, Iration, Iya Terra, Sept. 16, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Alan Jackson, Sept. 17, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Candlebox, Avatar, Twiztid, Eva Under Fire, Sept. 18, WRIF Riff Fest Day, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Megadeath, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames, Sept. 19, WRIF Riff Fest Day, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Breland, Ashley Cooke, Sept. 19, El Club, Detroit

Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis, Sept. 20, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

Primus, Wolfmother, The Sword, Sept. 22, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Boney James, Sept. 23, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit

Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley, Sept. 25, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Alec Benjamin, Harry Hudson, Sept. 26, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Rufus Wainwright, Jose Gonzalez, Sept. 26, Masonic Temple, Detroit

Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Sept. 26, The Fillmore, Detroit

Julien Baker, Thao, Katie Malco, Sept. 27, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

Arlo Park, Sept. 29, El Club, Detroit

Zac Brown Band, Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft, Sept. 30, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Glass Animals are set to perform at Freedom Hill on Oct. 2, 2021. (Getty Images)

October 2021

Trace Adkins, Oct. 1, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Middle Kids, Oct. 1, The Loving Touch, Ferndale

Glass Animals, Oct. 2, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Tame Impala, Perfume Genius, Oct. 5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Riley Green, Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, Oct. 7, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith, Oct. 7, Fox Theatre, Detroit

Dead Can Dance, Oct. 8, Masonic Temple, Detroit

IDLES, Gustaf, Oct. 9, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

Ministry, Helmet, Front Line Assembly, Oct. 11, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Porter Robinson, Oct. 12, The Masonic, Detroit

Jungle, Oct. 15, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

Drive-By Truckers, Buffalo Nickels, Oct. 19, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

St. Vincent, Oct. 20, The Fillmore, Detroit

The Airborne Toxic Event, Oct. 21, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

Bleachers, Oct. 31, The Fillmore, Detroit

November 2021

The Monkees, Nov. 2, Michael Newsmith and Micky Dolenz, Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit

The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid, Nov. 20, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Restless Road, Nov. 20, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Lovelytheband, Sir Sly, CANNONS, Nov. 27, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

Genesis, Nov. 29, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

December 2021

Dan + Shay, Ingrid Andress, The Band Camino, Dec. 3, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Andrea Bocelli, Dec. 5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Caroline Polacheck, Dec. 5, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

Mt. Joy, Dec. 7, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Halestorm, Evanescence, Dec. 11, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Kenny G, Dec. 12, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

January 2022

Eric Church, Jan. 22, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Mother Mother, Jan. 25, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

The Weeknd, Jan. 27, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

February 2022

Elton John, Feb. 8-9, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Feb. 10, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 20, The Fillmore, Detroit

K. Flay, Feb. 23, St. Andrews Hall, Detroit

March 2022

Billie Eilish, March 12, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Inhaler, March 15, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

girl in red, March 22, Majestic Theatre, Detroit

Colin Hay, March 27, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

May 2022

Ashe, May 3, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, May 22-23, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

AJR, May 27, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

June 2022

Justin Bieber, June 5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Steely Dan, Steve Winwood, June 18, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

July 2022

Gin Blossoms, July 3, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

Billy Joel, July 9, Comerica Park, Detroit (Rescheduled from 2021)

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 10, Comerica Park, Detroit

5 Seconds of Summer, July 21, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

Roger Waters, July 23, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Bikini Kill, July 23, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak

Backstreet Boys, July 28, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston

August 2022

Alicia Keys, Aug. 26, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights

September 2022

My Chemical Romance, Sept. 13, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Are you a show promoter or venue? Contact us at: dblock@grahammedia.com

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.