Concerts in Detroit: Calendar of live shows in 2021 and 2022

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)