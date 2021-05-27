Concerts in Detroit: Calendar of live shows in 2021 and 2022

Detroit – Live music is back in Metro Detroit. Below is a list of concerts scheduled at venues throughout Metro Detroit. The updated calendar now runs through the end of 2022 with more shows every day. Bookmark this page to track major shows, check out our Live Guide calendar of events for all local concerts.
May 2021
Umphrey’s McGee, May 28-29, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Detroit
Movement Detroit 2021, May 29-31, Hart Plaza, Detroit
Golf Clap, May 31, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
June 2021
PEEKABOO, June 5, The Croofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac
The Masked Singer National Tour, June 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit
Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chase Rice, June 12, Ford Wyoming Drive-In, Dearborn
Big Gigantic, June 12, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 18-19, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, June 24, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit
The War and Treaty, June 26, The Ark, Ann Arbor
July 2021
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, July 23, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Greyson Chance, July 24, Magic Stick, Detroit
Chicago, July 25, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
The Black Crowes, July 29, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
August 2021
James Taylor and Jackson Browne, Aug. 1, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy, Aug. 4, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel, Aug. 6-7, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Jason Mraz, Aug. 8, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, The Interrupters, Aug. 10, Comerica Park, Detroit
Tanya Tucker, Walker County, Aug. 11, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, Tenille Arts, Aug. 13, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Ted Nugent, Aug. 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Average White Band, Aug. 14, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Deftones, Gojira, Poppy, Aug. 15, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Kings of Leon, Cold War Kids, Aug. 15, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, Aug. 18, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall, Aug. 21, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Maroon 5, Aug. 23, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
The Mountain Goats, Aug. 26, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Matchbox Twenty, Aug. 29, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Korn, Staind, Fire from the Gods, Aug. 31, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
September 2021
Kiss, David Lee Roth, Sept. 1, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Najee, Sept. 1, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
John Legend, Sept. 2, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Loudon Wainwright III, Sept. 3, The Ark, Ann Arbor
Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby, Sept. 7, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
Bob Weir and Dead & Company, Sept. 10, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker, Sept. 11, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, Sept. 11, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Sad Summer Fest 2021, Sept. 11, All Time Low, The Maine, The Story So Far, Grayscale, The Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Liz Phair, Sept. 12, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan McGraw, Sept. 14, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
311, Iration, Iya Terra, Sept. 16, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Alan Jackson, Sept. 17, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Candlebox, Avatar, Twiztid, Eva Under Fire, Sept. 18, WRIF Riff Fest Day, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Megadeath, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames, Sept. 19, WRIF Riff Fest Day, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Breland, Ashley Cooke, Sept. 19, El Club, Detroit
Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis, Sept. 20, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
Primus, Wolfmother, The Sword, Sept. 22, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Boney James, Sept. 23, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit
Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley, Sept. 25, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Alec Benjamin, Harry Hudson, Sept. 26, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Rufus Wainwright, Jose Gonzalez, Sept. 26, Masonic Temple, Detroit
Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Sept. 26, The Fillmore, Detroit
Julien Baker, Thao, Katie Malco, Sept. 27, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
Arlo Park, Sept. 29, El Club, Detroit
Zac Brown Band, Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft, Sept. 30, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
October 2021
Trace Adkins, Oct. 1, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Middle Kids, Oct. 1, The Loving Touch, Ferndale
Glass Animals, Oct. 2, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Tame Impala, Perfume Genius, Oct. 5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Riley Green, Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, Oct. 7, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith, Oct. 7, Fox Theatre, Detroit
Dead Can Dance, Oct. 8, Masonic Temple, Detroit
IDLES, Gustaf, Oct. 9, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
Ministry, Helmet, Front Line Assembly, Oct. 11, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Porter Robinson, Oct. 12, The Masonic, Detroit
Jungle, Oct. 15, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
Drive-By Truckers, Buffalo Nickels, Oct. 19, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
St. Vincent, Oct. 20, The Fillmore, Detroit
The Airborne Toxic Event, Oct. 21, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
Bleachers, Oct. 31, The Fillmore, Detroit
November 2021
The Monkees, Nov. 2, Michael Newsmith and Micky Dolenz, Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit
The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid, Nov. 20, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Restless Road, Nov. 20, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Lovelytheband, Sir Sly, CANNONS, Nov. 27, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
Genesis, Nov. 29, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
December 2021
Dan + Shay, Ingrid Andress, The Band Camino, Dec. 3, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Andrea Bocelli, Dec. 5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Caroline Polacheck, Dec. 5, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
Mt. Joy, Dec. 7, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Halestorm, Evanescence, Dec. 11, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Kenny G, Dec. 12, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit
January 2022
Eric Church, Jan. 22, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Mother Mother, Jan. 25, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
The Weeknd, Jan. 27, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
February 2022
Elton John, Feb. 8-9, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Feb. 10, Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, Detroit
Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 20, The Fillmore, Detroit
K. Flay, Feb. 23, St. Andrews Hall, Detroit
March 2022
Billie Eilish, March 12, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Inhaler, March 15, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
girl in red, March 22, Majestic Theatre, Detroit
Colin Hay, March 27, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
May 2022
Ashe, May 3, St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit
Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, May 22-23, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
AJR, May 27, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
June 2022
Justin Bieber, June 5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Steely Dan, Steve Winwood, June 18, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
July 2022
Gin Blossoms, July 3, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
Billy Joel, July 9, Comerica Park, Detroit (Rescheduled from 2021)
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 10, Comerica Park, Detroit
5 Seconds of Summer, July 21, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
Roger Waters, July 23, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Bikini Kill, July 23, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak
Backstreet Boys, July 28, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston
August 2022
Alicia Keys, Aug. 26, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights
September 2022
My Chemical Romance, Sept. 13, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
