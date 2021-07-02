Detroit-set heist film ‘No Sudden Move’ now streaming on HBO Max

A new film set in 1950s Detroit, starring Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm, is now streaming on HBO Max.

“No Sudden Move,” from director Steven Soderbergh, follows “a group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.”

The film was shot on location in Detroit during the pandemic in 2020. Many scenes were filmed in Rosedale Park. Other scenes were shot at the Park Shelton Building and Maccabees Building in Midtown, and at Amore da Roma in Eastern Market. Wayne State University, the Masonic Temple, and other cities in the Metro Detroit area are also included. The former General Motors HQ, now Cadillac Place, was re-dressed as GM’s home. (More info on local locations here)

Along with Cheadle and Hamm, the film includes Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Julia Fox, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin and Amy Seimetz.

Watch the trailer below: