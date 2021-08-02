Dave Chappelle coming to Detroit’s Fillmore for 3 nights of shows

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actors company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to Detroit next week with three nights of shows scheduled at the Fillmore.

Chappelle will perform Aug. 10-12, with a 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. show on Aug. 10, a 10 p.m. show on Aug. 11, and a 7 p.m. show on Aug. 12.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 2 at 12 p.m.

The Fillmore Detroit says rapid COVID-19 testing will be performed on-site before entering the venue.

Related: Dave Chappelle tells Detroit story, explains why it’s one of his favorite cities