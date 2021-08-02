Dave Chappelle coming to Detroit’s Fillmore for 3 nights of shows

DETROIT – Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to Detroit next week with three nights of shows scheduled at the Fillmore.
Chappelle will perform Aug. 10-12, with a 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. show on Aug. 10, a 10 p.m. show on Aug. 11, and a 7 p.m. show on Aug. 12.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 2 at 12 p.m.
The Fillmore Detroit says rapid COVID-19 testing will be performed on-site before entering the venue.
