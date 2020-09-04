Dave Chappelle tells Detroit story, explains why it’s one of his favorite cities

DETROIT – Comedian Dave Chappelle tells a story about why Detroit is one of his favorite cities on Big Sean’s new album, “Detroit 2.”

Chappelle, who has a history with Detroit crowds, told a story about how he “bombed” a show at the Fillmore several years ago.

“There’s never been a single time, not a, not a-one, that I’ve ever been to Detroit, where it wasn’t some kind of adventure,” Chappelle recalls.

“And one of the reasons that Detroit is my favorite markets, is because the audiences in Detroit, for a comedian, I find them to be particularly challenging,” Chappelle continues.

Listen to the full story below: