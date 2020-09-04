62ºF

Entertainment

Dave Chappelle tells Detroit story, explains why it’s one of his favorite cities

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Dave Chappelle, Detroit, Big Sean, Fillmore Detroit, Danny Brown, Music, Wayne County
Dave Chappelle performs at The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Dave Chappelle performs at The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Imagine LA)

DETROIT – Comedian Dave Chappelle tells a story about why Detroit is one of his favorite cities on Big Sean’s new album, “Detroit 2.”

Chappelle, who has a history with Detroit crowds, told a story about how he “bombed” a show at the Fillmore several years ago.

“There’s never been a single time, not a, not a-one, that I’ve ever been to Detroit, where it wasn’t some kind of adventure,” Chappelle recalls.

“And one of the reasons that Detroit is my favorite markets, is because the audiences in Detroit, for a comedian, I find them to be particularly challenging,” Chappelle continues.

Listen to the full story below:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: