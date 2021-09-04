Iconic ‘TODAY’ weather presenter Willard Scott dies at 87

NEW YORK - JULY 14: Co-hosts Al Roker and Willard Scott appear on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Willard Scott, the man who presented the weather on “Today” for more than 30 years died Saturday. He was 87 years old.

Scott’s death was confirmed by Al Roker on Instagram.

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as a page in 1950. He joined “Today” in 1980.

He also was the first person to play Ronald McDonald for McDonalds restaurants in the 1960s.

Scott was replaced on “Today” by Al Roker in 1996, although Scott would fill in occasionally before he retired officially in 2015.