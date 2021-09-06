Animals get silly for 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

'Caught in the Act' -- The winner of the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award.

DETROIT – A selection of 42 images -- chosen from more than 7,000 photos -- have made the final cut for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Voting on the finalists will run until Oct. 10. The winner will be revealed Oct. 22.

The awards were cofounded by a pair of photographers who aim to promote wildlife conservation through humor. They said the photos are a reminder that wildlife is unique and wonderful and “we must do all we can to protect it.”

“Our world is extraordinarily beautiful and interconnected, yet the human race is doing its best to over-exploit and damage it,” said co-founder Paul Joynson-Hicks. “Issues of wildlife conservation and sustainability are gaining momentum globally, yet the messages and images tend to be negative, depressing and enervating.”

To vote, visit the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’ official website here.

Ad

More: Entertainment news