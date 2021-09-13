Dua Lipa to play Little Caesars Arena in Feb. 2022

FILE - In this Sunday, March 14, 2021 file photo, Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Pop star Dua Lipa is bringing her “Future Nostalgia Tour” to Detroit next year.

The singer is set to perform on Feb. 25, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., will be one of 28 stops made on the tour.

The tour follows the release of Lipa’s album of the same name, “Future Nostalgia,” which won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased online at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

