Detroit DJ’s ‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ returns to benefit local charity

DETROIT – On December 1st, a special shop opened on Broadway in downtown Detroit. It has one goal: raise money to help fund music education for Detroit’s youth.

The GRiZMAS Workshop, a charity pop-up shop, will be donating every dollar spent to Seven Mile Music, an organization that aims to make music and arts more accessible for students in the community.

So what’s GRiZMAS? And who’s GRiZ?

Born Grant Kwiencinski in Southfield, the Birmingham Groves graduate would go on to become one of the biggest music acts to come out of Detroit in recent memory. Partnered with his saxophone, he’s also become one of the biggest names in EDM, headlining music festivals all over the country; from Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, to Michigan’s own Electric Forest Festival and Detroit’s Movement.

For the past several years, he’s also spent a lot of energy giving back to the city that helped raise him. That’s where GRiZMAS comes in.

Culminating in three shows at the Masonic Temple December 10th - 12th, 12 Days of GRiZMAS is a series of events that look to spread holiday cheer while also raising money for a good cause.

This is the 8th installment of the festive fun.

The opening of the GRiZMAS Workshop kicks it all off. Inside the store, people will find holiday gifts, GRiZ merchandise (like the Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company’s GRiZMAS coffee blend -- see below) and a coat & toy drive. 100% of proceeds from in store purchases goes to Seven Mile.

The store will be open every day until December 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To check out all the other events happening, click here. Tickets are still available.