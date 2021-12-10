Detroit-based music label Assemble Sound lands partnership with Atlantic Records

DETROIT – Assemble Sound is based in a historic Corktown church. Since 2015, the music company has worked to cultivate the next generation of Detroit musicians.

Atlantic Records took notice and this week announced a new artist development partnership and joint venture label deal with Assembled Sound.

Detroit music journalist Gary Graff said Assemble’s integrity is what speaks for them and a major partnership like this was inevitable.

“This is not the first big, national recording company that’s been interested in Assemble Sound and Assemble Sound’s artists. They’ve developed a really great reputation for the music that comes out of there, for the integrity with which they approach music,” Graff said.

While the world doesn’t need a reminder of Detroit’s rich musical legacy, Graff said Assemble Sound and the work its doing is a great addition.

“KISS certainly reminded them (the world) of that with Detroit Rock City. Journey did by inventing ‘South Detroit’. Motown does almost on a minute by minute basis, it certainly never hurts to have something else out there that says ‘Hey, look at this really cool thing that’s coming out of Detroit and you’re going to be hearing a lot more of it,’” Graff said.

Garret Koehler, the co-founder and general manager of Assemble released the following statement:

"Our partnership with Atlantic allows us to stay focused on our work knowing that we'll have the ability to scale it's impact alongside a world class team with a proven track record of putting Detroit acts on the global stage." Garret Koehler

Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman and COO Julie Greenwald released the following statement:

“By combining free studio space and artist development resources with a yearly residency program for gifted artists, songwriters, and producers, they’ve created a fantastic place where collaboration is natural and inspiring. The proof is in their amazing track record in nurturing brilliant artists who have landed major label deals. We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Assemble to launch a next generation of talent coming out of one of the world’s great music cities.” Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald

In 2022, the labels will begin selecting artists to sign to a jointly-operated Assemble Sound and Atlantic Records label.

