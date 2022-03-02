Pat Sajak defends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants who went viral for struggling to solve puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is defending the contestants who went viral for struggling to solve the final few letters of what many viewers considered to be a very common phrase.

During the Tuesday night (March 1) episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” there was a word puzzle the contestants were trying to solve: “Another feather in your cap.”

At one point, only four letters in the phrase had yet to be revealed. Here’s how the puzzle looked: “Another feather -n yo-r -a-.”

For her first guess, one contestant guessed, “Another feather in your hat.” The next contestant guessed the letter, “G,” and the third contestant spun the wheel and landed on “bankrupt.”

The first contestant tried to solve again, saying, “Another feather in your lap.” The second contestant asked for a “D.” Once again, the third contestant got skipped by landing on the “lose a turn” space.

Ad

The first contestant decided to spin this wheel this time, asked for a “P” and received the final letter of the puzzle. She then guessed, “Another feather in your map.”

The second contestant landed on “bankrupt,” and the third contestant ultimately solved the puzzle correctly after a successful spin.

Videos of the exchange went viral on social media, with many people criticizing the contestants for struggling with what they believed to be very common phrase. But Sajak -- and who would know better than him? -- took to Twitter to defend them.

Here’s what he said: