Actor Bruce Willis has aphasia, will step away from acting, family says

"Die Hard" star Willis has also appeared in such movies as "Pulp Fiction," "Armageddon" and "The Sixth Sense."

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, according to his family.

Rumer Willis, Bruce’s daughter, posted the news to Instagram on Wednesday, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

She continued: “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce Willis, 67, has been a staple of American entertainment for several decades, known best for his iconic roles in Die Hard, Armageddon, Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and The Fifth Element, to name a few.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.

Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative). The severity of aphasia depends on a number of conditions, including the cause and the extent of the brain damage.

Once the cause has been addressed, the main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy. The person with aphasia relearns and practices language skills and learns to use other ways to communicate. Family members often participate in the process, helping the person communicate.