Celebrate Record Store Day with some new wax

Fun fact: The plural of vinyl is vinyl

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Record Store Day is this Saturday, and vinyl lovers will be coming together to pick up the newest release from their favorite local record store.

After being spread out over a series of days during the pandemic, the annual holiday returns to its traditional one-day celebration this year. From David Bowie to Kali Uchis, and everything in between, artists are releasing limited edition titles in recognition of the musical day.

Click here to see the complete list of artists releasing a limited edition RSD title this Saturday.

Note: Not all participating stores will carry every new release. If you’re looking for a specific title, make sure to contact your local record store directly.

Here’s a list of our Vote 4 the Best record stores participating in this year’s Record Store Day.

  • Dearborn Music
  • Weirdsville Records
  • SOLO Records & Tapes
  • Found Sound
  • Peoples Records
  • Third Man Records

Here’s a list of other Metro Detroit record stores participating in this year’s Record Store Day.

  • Encore Records
  • Detroit Threads
  • Rock of Ages
  • Street Corner Music
  • Rock City Music Company
  • Wazoo Records
  • Melodies & Memories

The unofficial vinyl holiday started back in 2007, and according to the Record Store Day organization, the day is to celebrate independent record stores across the globe.

