Watch the trailer for Disney’s new live-action ‘Pinocchio’ movie starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto

A new live-action “Pinocchio” movie starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 8.
We got our first teaser trailer on Tuesday (May 31). The movie will premiere exclusively on Disney+.
Robert Zemeckis directed the retelling of the story. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket; Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John; and Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull. Luke Evans will play a new character, The Coachman.
Watch the trailer below (or click here).
