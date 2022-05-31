Watch the trailer for Disney’s new live-action ‘Pinocchio’ movie starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto

(Courtesy of Disney Enterprises; Inc., © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A new live-action “Pinocchio” movie starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 8.

We got our first teaser trailer on Tuesday (May 31). The movie will premiere exclusively on Disney+.

Robert Zemeckis directed the retelling of the story. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket; Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John; and Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull. Luke Evans will play a new character, The Coachman.

Watch the trailer below (or click here).

