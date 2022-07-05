Mo Pop headliners Big Sean, Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child

Big Sean, left, and Jhene Aiko arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Detroit native Big Sean and hip-hop singer Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together.

According to Billboard, Big Sean confirmed the news on social media over the weekend. Aiko acknowledged their announcement with an Instagram post of her as a child. You can see that post here.

Big Sean made a post on his Instagram story, which can be seen below.

Big Sean (Instagram)

TMZ broke the news on July 3 with a picture of the couple and Aiko displaying a baby bump in Los Angeles. A representative of Aiko confirmed the news to PEOPLE saying that the couple is looking forward to this next chapter. This is Aiko’s second child and Sean’s first.

This isn’t the first time the couple has gone public with something they have been working on. In 2016, the hip-hop couple released the album TWENTY88.

The duo is also set to perform at Detroit’s riverfront music festival Mo Pop. The festival is set for July 30 and 31 in Hart Plaza. Along with the two artists, concert-goers can see Glass Animals, KAYTRANADA, Girl in Red, Dayglow and many other artists.

In the true spirit of Detroit, we know how to bounce back 😎 Presale begins Friday, 2/18 @ 12pm ET ✨ Sign up now for presale access at https://t.co/3AfJP0csS6 pic.twitter.com/ByYNcyZObp — Mo Pop Festival (@MoPopFestival) February 15, 2022

Find more info at Mo Pop Festival’s website here.