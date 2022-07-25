78º

Break out your leather and lace -- Stevie Nicks to perform at Pine Knob

Venue celebrates 50th anniversary season’s 50th concert

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Those looking to sing “Landslide” with Stevie Nicks can do so on Sept. 13.

Pine Knob Music Theatre announced Monday that the rock ‘n’ roll icon and Vanessa Carlton will have a show in honor of the venue’s 50th anniversary.

The concert will be the 50th show during the Pine Knob’s anniversary season.

Lawn tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale on July 29. Tickets can be purchased through 313 Presents’ website right here.

