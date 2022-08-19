Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ renewed at HBO for second season

HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s “The Rehearsal” series for a second season.

The renewal comes just hours before the season one finale is set to drop. It airs tonight on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max at 11 p.m.

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with ‘The Rehearsal.’ We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said.

This comedy series from Nathan Fielder takes us to the edge of reality -- maybe even outside of reality -- with each episode. It takes the uncertainties of life and makes them a little more certain.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to have social anxiety, running through every scenario in your mind before the moment occurs, this brings that mental journey into the real world.

Fielder uses a construction crew, actors and what appears to be unlimited resources to allow people to prepare for life’s moments (some big, some seemingly inconsequential) and act out every possible scenario.

Nathan Fielder is the executive producer, writer, director and star of the show. Clark Reinking is executive producer (episode 101); Dave Paige is executive producer (episodes 102-106); Christie Smith and Dan McManus executive produce for Rise Management.

