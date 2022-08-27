Emagine Theatres features ‘The Lord of The Rings,’ ‘The Blob’ in Flashback Cinema series next month

Emagine Entertainment is playing “The Blob” and the extended editions of the “Lord of The Rings” films at its Flashback Cinema Series this September.

The series alternates films every Sunday and Wednesday. “The Blob” will be playing on Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 at certain theaters.

“The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Rings” is playing on Sept. 11 and Sept. 14. “The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers” is playing on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21. “The Lord of The Rings: Return of The King” will play on Sept. 25 and Sept. 28.

The following Emagine theaters in Michigan participate:

The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

Emagine Canton

Emagine Hartland

Emagine Macomb

Emagine Novi

Emagine Rochester Hills

Emagine Royal Oak

Quality 10 Powered by Emagine

Emagine Saline

Click here to learn more about the Flashback Cinema series.