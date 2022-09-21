Iconic Stranger Things home hits the market for $300,000

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia – Attention Stranger Things fans: you can now buy the original Byers house.

The famous home where the plot of Stranger Things began is located in Fayetteville, a southwest suburb of Atlanta, Georgia.

The three-bed and two-bathroom home is on Zillow for $300,000. The house is 1,846 square feet and is on 6.17 acres of land. The home was built in 1900.

The house is getting a lot of attention after the Instagram account @ZillowGoneWild made a post about the house hitting the market.

So far, the house has been on Zillow for two days, and there have been over 1,000 saves.