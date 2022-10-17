Siiickbrain, Grandson, Knocked Loose open for Bring Me The Horizon at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

grandson plays at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on Oct. 15, 2022.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Siiickbrain, grandson and Knocked Loose opened for Bring Me The Horizon at a packed show at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

It was a chilly night, but that didn’t stop people from filling the amphitheatre on Saturday for an incredible show.

Siiickbrain, aka Caroline Miner Smith, hails from North Carolina. She is a musician, model and writer.

Grandson is the pseudonym of Canadian/American alternative artist Jordan Benjamin. He uses his music to tell stories of “reclaiming power over one’s life, confronting social issues facing his generation, and opening up about struggles with addiction and mental health.” Grandson has toured across North America, Russia and Europe.

His debut album, “Death Of An Optimist,” combines his personal anxieties with political realities. There are 12 tracks on the album that follow grandson’s and the antagonists, X, dueling world views.

Grandson’s high energy as the second opening act got the crowd engaged and ready to rock. He hit the stage with incredible vibrancy and gave a captivating show.

The next and final opener, Knocked Loose boosted the crowd’s energy with their metalcore set that got the crowd banging their heads. Knocked Loose is a hardcore punk band from Kentucky, formed in 2013.

Bring Me the Horizon is a British rock band formed in Sheffield in 2004.

When they took the stage, the crowd went absolutely feral. They opened with one of their more well-known songs, “Can You Feel My Heart,” which was a brilliant choice. The crowd was engaged throughout their set, always moving or moshing during the show.

