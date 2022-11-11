56º

Entertainment

Gallagher, comedian famous for smashing watermelons, dies at 76

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Gallagher, Entertainment, Comedy, Notable Deaths
American comedian Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher Jr) performs at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, July 10, 1981. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin, (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images))

The comedian Gallagher, best known for smashing watermelons on stage during his act, has passed away at the age of 76.

NBC News reported Leo Gallagher died from organ failure while in hospice care in Palm Spring, California after suffering multiple heart attacks.

Gallagher rose to fame for his trademark comedy sketch, “Sledge-O-Matic,” where he’d take a large wooden mallet and smash different types of food, always ending with the grand finale -- a watermelon.

Gallagher was one of the top comedians in the country for nearly two decades, completing more than 3,500 live shows, and more than a dozen Showtime specials.

Gallagher’s 1980 stand-up special was the first to ever air on cable television.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram