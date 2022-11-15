‘2,000+ people ahead of you’: Fans trying to get Taylor Swift tickets frustrated with Ticketmaster

FILE - Taylor Swift appears at a premiere for her short film "All Too Well: The Short Film in New York on Nov. 12, 2021. Swift discussed her short film at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2022, detailing her transition into the director's chair, the nuances of visual storytelling and the possibility of future film projects. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Taylor Swift fans have flooded the Ticketmaster site, all trying to get tickets for her “Eras” tour.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 10 a.m. local venue time. The waiting room opened 30 minutes prior. But no matter how fast you were, it seems like everyone is in the queue with 2,000+ people ahead of them.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins March 18 in Arizona and wraps up in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Taylor Swift is performing at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9 and June 10.

Ticketmaster provided the following information regarding the presale.

There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set.

If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight - queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.

West Coast onsales for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, and Seattle originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT will now be taking place at 3 p.m. PT. Queues will open 30 minutes prior.

The Capital One onsale is being rescheduled to tomorrow at 2 .m. local venue time.

All presale codes and links sent via text will still work at that time.

If anyone was curious about pricing, floor tickets started at $749. The lowest price appeared to be the upper levels at $109, but those seemed to sell out quickly. The rest of the tickets ranged from $279 to $599.

By Tuesday morning, Ticketmaster was trending on Twitter and fans were voicing their frustrations.

taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move. pic.twitter.com/BEjNEB1G6N — sarah 🕰 (@thisismenotryin) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster: *sends out millions of verified fan presale codes*

on presale day: *millions of people log on*

ticketmaster: we had no idea this would happen! this is unprecedented!! pic.twitter.com/9aX99oWpts — emma h8s ticketmaster (@joshspankindun) November 15, 2022

8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently — shawty lynn 🧣 (@HereComesShawty) November 15, 2022

can’t believe taylor swift will finish tour before the ticketmaster queue unfreezes — GABBY💖🪩 (@GABBYNAIDRICH) November 15, 2022