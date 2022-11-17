Review: Don’t throw away your shot… Hamilton is here

DETROIT – Broadway’s megahit Hamilton is back and is bringing the heat to Detroit.

The fan-favorite musical is still one of the hardest tickets to get in New York, and is, unfortunately, also a bit difficult to get here if you don’t already have tickets or if you’re not a Broadway in Detroit subscriber.

But fear not, a daily digital lottery is available. Download the Hamilton app on your phone and you can enter for shows the week ahead – and you can enter for each day of the week (good luck). If you’re notified as a winner, you can purchase up to two tickets for $10 each.

But back to the show.

If you haven’t heard of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster, or if you don’t have Disney+, Hamilton tells the story of the founding father through hip-hop, R&B and jazz. From his arrival in New York to his last days, Hamilton explores his relationships, his family and his legacy in building the foundations of our nation.

Hamilton has been playing to sold out audiences at the Richard Rodgers Theatre since 2015, commanding some of the highest ticket prices in theater. After seven years, there are no signs of slowing down. Along with Broadway, there are currently productions in the West End, Australia and Germany. There are also three tours playing across the United States almost every day.

And now you can watch Hamilton here in Motown while it plays for a three-week run at the Fisher Theatre.

Pierre Jean Gonzalez plays the titular statesman. Gonzalez, who has been with the national tour since 2017, is a charming, quick-witted Hamilton with an impressive word flow. Much of the show is rapped and Gonzalez can spit bars and tackle the Broadway-caliber choreography oozed in confidence, it’s no wonder everyone in the late 1700s wanted his attention.

Ta’rea Campbell plays Angelica Schuyler. This Broadway-alum has an extensive resume including Disney’s The Lion King, The Book of Mormon and Little Shop of Horrors. Campbell naturally commands the stage every time she walks on. Not only are her vocals extremely powerful, but the way she weaves in and out of the story with such an extreme range of emotions is so effervescent. Plus, when she walks with a cape, you can’t help but notice how it stays flowing. That’s some Beyoncé power.

The real belly-busting laughs belong to Neil Haskell as the insolent King George III. An original Broadway cast member of Hamilton, Haskell brings the roars with his presence alone, erupting cheers on his grand entrance. He’s probably on stage for less than 15 minutes total, but each acting choice he makes with every word and movement is so carefully thought out. Each of his three-minute appearances is non-stop joy.

But overall, this is an ensemble show. Beyond David Korin’s massive two-story set, the entire ensemble, leads included, fill the stage to transform settings, alter time or build stunning imagery. This cast really brings Andy Blankenbuehler’s intricate choreography to life helping the audience visually understand the plot which can get a little confusing with how quickly people talk.

If you can win tickets on the digital lottery, “You’ll Be Back” at the Fisher Theatre again and again. Despite being on the road for five years now, Hamilton is still a big blockbuster event. It’s the type of show that reminds you just how magical and transformative live theater can be.

Hamilton is playing now at the Fisher Theatre through December 4th. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes including one 15-minute intermission. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinDetroit.com.