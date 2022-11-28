42º

Metallica to play 2 shows at Ford Field in Detroit on M72 World Tour

Each show in Detroit will be a ‘completely unique experience’

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Kevin Mazur, 2022 Kevin Mazur)

DETROITMetallica is stopping in Detroit to play two shows in November of next year while on their M72 World Tour.

Metallica will play at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023. Presale tickets for both dates go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 30), click here to purchase tickets.

They will be stopping in 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city. They are calling the shows “No Repeat Weekend” and say each show will be a completely unique experience.

Each show comes with two completely different set lists and two different bands opening each show each night. For both nights a total of more than 30 songs will be played.

Most of the shows will be on Fridays and Sundays. They said they are planning extracurricular events for fans before the shows kick off and on the Saturday between shows.

Show one support includes Pantera and Mammoth WVH and show two support includes Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Two-day discounted tickets will go on sale Dec. 2 for all shows. You will need a Fan Club presale code, you can click here to learn more. Single-day tickets will go on sale starting Jan. 20, 2023.

Click here to learn more and see other show dates and locations.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit.

