Report: Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40 from apparent suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed DJ from the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, which ended earlier this year, has reportedly died from an apparent suicide.

TMZ reports Boss, 40, was found at a Los Angeles hotel with a self-inflicted gun shot wound after his wife reported strange behavior to Los Angeles police.

Boss was Ellen’s show DJ from 2014 until the show ended in 2022, and became an executive producer on the show in 2020.

Boss was the runner-up winner on the 2008 season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The TMZ report states Boss and his wife Allison Holker have three kids.