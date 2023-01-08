Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront

DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront.

The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park.

The Fire & Ice Festival will have events happening all day, including an Elsa meet and greet, a wizard show and renaissance performers.

Attendees can enjoy an oversized fire, ice carvings and feast on turkey legs.

