HBO Max raises cost of ad-free subscription after deleting a bunch of shows

HBO Max is increasing the price of its ad-free monthly subscription by $1.

The price is increasing from $14.99 to $15.99 plus taxes. Current subscribers will see the rate increase during their next billing cycle on or after Feb. 11, 2023.

“This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” HBO said in a press release.

This is the first time HBO Max increased the price of its monthly subscription since launching in May 2020. This price hike comes after HBO Max deleted a bunch of shows from the platform.

You can’t watch “Westworld” on the platform anymore. Other shows include “Minx” (which had actually been renewed), “Love Life,” and “The Nevers” (which was cancelled halfway through the first season) -- and that’s not all of them.

Critics suspect these decisions have all been made as a way to cut costs. They suspect the shows that have been pulled will be licensed to other companies that will offer free streaming with ads.

The price hike and removals come after Warner Bros. merged with Discovery to create a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery. They are expected to merge streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ this spring.

