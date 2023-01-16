HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ is already a show you don’t want to miss

The Last of Us still image.

The first episode of HBO’s “The Last Of Us” premiered on Sunday and it absolutely exceeded my expectations.

The show is an adaptation of a video game that was released in 2013. I’ve played the video game a handful of times, and it’s one with an incredibly powerful storyline.

I read a lot of reviews and interviews before the first episode premiered and my expectations were high. I was not disappointed.

“The Last Of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a zombielike outbreak. A type of fungus called cordyceps mutated and started infecting humans in 2003.

In the first episode we get a glimpse into Joel’s life before the outbreak. We learn about the tragedy that defines him and continues to haunt him 20 years later.

The rest of the show is set in 2023, in a world that is full of people struggling to survive. Joel is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a quarantine zone. We end the episode with the big twist (that everyone probably saw coming) and a warning.

Those that played the game know much of what is to come -- but not everything. What is supposed to be a quick job turns into a journey across the United States with Joel and Ellie depending on each other for survival.

The casting choices have already proved to be spot on with Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. They both carry their characters in a way that’s unique while capturing the spirit of the original characters.

The video game was developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for PlayStation. The show is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The series will have nine episodes total. The first episode premiered on Jan. 15, 2023, on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

“The Last of Us Podcast” is a companion podcast that is available to listen to on your podcast apps or here on YouTube.

Did you watch the first episode? What did you think? Let me know in the comments section below.