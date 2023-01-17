Madonna announces 40th anniversary celebration tour with stop in Detroit

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Madonna attends the 11th Annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Music icon Madonna is celebrating four decades of hits with her latest tour, and will make an appearance in Detroit this August.

The singer-songwriter on Tuesday announced her latest tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which will stop in cities across the U.S. and Canada before heading to Europe later this year. Among those stops is Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, where she’ll perform on Aug. 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 online at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Find the tour schedule and ticket information online here.

Now a world renowned artist, Madonna was born in Bay City, Michigan and raised in Pontiac and Rochester Hills. The deemed Queen of Pop, who rose to stardom in the 1980s, last toured in 2019 and the beginning of 2020 for her Madame X theater tour.

According to LiveNation, The Celebration Tour is meant to “take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.

Click here to learn more about the tour.