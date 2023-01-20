Did Netflix cancel your favorite show in 2022? Here’s the list

Netflix logo is displayed during the 'Paris Games Week' on November 02, 2017 in Paris, France. Netflix is an American company offering streaming movies and TV series on the Internet. 'Paris Games Week' is an international trade fair for video games and runs from November 01 to November 5, 2017. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

It’s starting to feel like it’s not even worth watching a show on Netflix until a proper ending has been promised. Otherwise you’re just wasting your time.

There have been too many cliffhangers and unfinished story arcs. Netflix is basically allowing us to get attached to these characters and then ripping them away from us before they can even meet their full potential!

If you do like a show and want it to succeed you basically have to wage a full on battle to get enough people to watch it so Netflix doesn’t axe it after one season. Even that might not work.

Here are the shows that were canceled by Netflix last year. Shows that were allowed to reach a natural conclusion aren’t included in this list.

Another Life

After a massive alien artifact lands on Earth, Niko Breckinridge leads an interstellar mission to track down its source and make first contact.

Another Life was canceled after just two seasons. It has a 5.3 star user rating on IMDB. Reviews indicate Another Life ended in a way that tied everything up but also left some big plot holes.

Archive 81

An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.

Archive 81 was canceled after just one season. It has a 7.3 star user rating on IMDB. According to reviews, the show ends on a major cliffhanger.

Bad Crimes

This adult animated comedy series was canceled by Netflix mid-production.

Blockbuster

At the last remaining Blockbuster, a hardworking manager fights to keep his video store open and staff happy amid competition and complicated feelings.

Blockbuster was canceled after just one season. It has a star user rating of 5.1 on IMDB. According to reviews it ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.

Cooking with Paris

With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

Cooking with Paris was canceled after just one season. It has a star user rating of 5.3 on IMDB.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school.

This show was canceled after two seasons. It has a star user rating of 6.8 on IMDB. According to reviews it ended on a massive cliffhanger.

First Kill

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

This show was canceled after just one season. It has a star user rating of 6.5 on IMDB. It ended on a pretty major cliffhanger. Fans of the show have been pushing for another network to pick up the show for a second season.

Gentefied

The Morales cousins scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop — and pursue their own dreams — as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood.

Gentefied was canceled after two seasons. It has a 7.4 star rating on IMDB.

On the Verge

Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.

This show was canceled after just one season. It has a 6.5 star rating on IMDB.

Partner Track

At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends and family expectations.

The show was canceled after one season. It has a 6.7 star rating on IMDB. Reports indicate it ended on a cliffhanger.

Pretty Smart

Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

The show was canceled after just one season. It has a 5.8 star rating on IMDB. Reports indicate it ended on a cliffhanger.

Q-Force

A gay superspy and his scrappy LGBTQ squad fight to prove themselves to the agency that underestimated them. Today, West Hollywood . . . tomorrow, the world!

The show was canceled after just one season. It has a 6.6 star rating on IMDB.

Raising Dion

A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.

This show was canceled after just two seasons. It has a 7.1 star rating on IMDB.

Resident Evil

Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Resident Evil was canceled after just one season. It has a 4.1 star rating on IMDB.

Space Force

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

This show was canceled after two seasons. It has a 6.7 star rating on IMDB.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Ann M. Martin’s beloved books get a modern update in this series that follows a group of girlfriends and their homegrown babysitting business.

This show was canceled after two seasons. It has a 7.5 star rating on IMDB.

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

This show was canceled after one season. It has a 7.5 star rating on IMDB.

The Imperfects

After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible — and a cure.

This show was canceled after just one season. It has a 6.4 star rating on IMDB.

The Midnight Club

Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

This show was canceled after just one season. It has a 6.5 star rating on IMDB.

Warrior Nun

After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

This show was canceled after two seasons. It has a 7.0 star rating on IMDB. Fans of the show and even the producer are trying to find a new home for the series.