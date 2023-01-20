Yes, we are getting another ‘Scream’ movie and no, Sidney Prescott won’t be in it

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: A person wears a Ghostface costume from the movie 'Scream' in Times Square on October 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The new trailer for “Scream VI” just dropped and this time we’re leaving Woodsboro behind for New York City.

The new film features the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Hayden Panettiere is also returning. Panettiere played Kirby Reed in 2011′s “Scream 4.”

One woman who carried the franchise all these years won’t be returning. Neve Campbell told PEOPLE in August that she decided not to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott for the 6th film after a pay dispute.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell told PEOPLE. “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

She told PEOPLE that she couldn’t work on that set while feeling undervalued. Campbell has appeared as Sidney Prescott in all five films since the first one was released in 1996.

A handful of familiar faces from the 2022 “Scream” movie will be returning though. You’ll see Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter.

“Scream VI” will come to theaters on March 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer for Scream VI below