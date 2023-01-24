Panic! at the Disco ‘will be no more’ as Brendon Urie focuses on family, new baby

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Brendon Urie has officially disbanded Panic! at the Disco after nearly two decades.

Brendon Urie announced the end of Panic! at the Disco on Instagram saying, “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At the Disco will be no more.”

Urie and his wife are expecting a baby “very soon.” He said, “the prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure”

Panic! was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2004 with Brendon Urie’s childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson.

Their debut studio album “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” came out in 2005. The second single on the album, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” popularized the album.

Founding bassist Brent Wilson was fired from the band during a world tour in 2006 and replaced by Jon Walker. Ross and Walker left the band in 2008, leaving Urie and Smith as the only remaining members.

Urie and Smith continued as a duo and introduced bassist Dallon Weekes as a full-time member in 2010. Smith stopped performing live in 2013 and officially left in 2015. Weekes went back to being a touring member and Panic! became Urie’s solo project in 2015. Weekes official left the band on 2017.

Urie announced on Tuesday (Jan 24) that Panic! at the Disco would be disbanded following the conclusion of the Viva Las Vengeance Tour.