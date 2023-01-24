🔒Poll: 2023 Oscar nominations announced -- who do you want to win?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: A view of the screen and Oscar statue during the 95th Academy Award Nominations at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday.

The film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards, earning 11 nominations.

Nominations were announced from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

The 10 films up for Best Picture are: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

The 95th Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. They will be honoring movies released in 2022.

