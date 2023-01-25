Break out those cowboy boots: Faster Horses releases 2023 lineup

BROOKLYN, Mich. – “Birds need bees and ice needs whiskey,” just like how country fans needs Faster Horses every summer.

Faster Horses has announced its 2023 lineup marking its 10th anniversary.

The three-day country festival will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on July 14-16.

The festival announced that the headliners are Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain.

Billy Currington performs at Faster Horses Festival on July 21, 2018. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

Some other artists that will perform during the musical weekend are Billy Currington, Dwight Yoakam, Kylie Morgan, and a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Tickets for Faster Horses go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., click here to purchase passes.

Below are the types of passes that will be available:

Please note that the festival passes do not include camping or parking at Michigan International Speedway.

GA - $249

VIP Meadow - $399

VIP Tack Room - $479

VIP Tack Room Reserved -- $729

See below for what you need to know about other important 2023 dates:

Faster Horses 2023 sale dates (Faster Horses)

Click here to check out the campsites available during the Faster Horses weekend.