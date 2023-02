Melanie Lynskey in "The Last of Us" Season 1 Episode 4.

Episode five of “The Last of Us” is premiering early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand.

The fifth episode will be available at 9 p.m. (ET) on Friday, Feb. 10. This is likely to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl.

The episode will also air at its usual time on HBO at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The rest of the episodes will air Sundays at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time. The season finale is set for March 12.